Minds + Machines Group (LON:MMX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.23

Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.23 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.25 ($0.09). Minds + Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 761,786 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £63.47 million and a PE ratio of 36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.23.

In other news, insider Henry Turcan bought 670,000 shares of Minds + Machines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,900 ($61,275.15). Insiders purchased 1,270,000 shares of company stock worth $8,890,000 in the last quarter.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

