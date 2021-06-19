Minter Network Hits One Day Volume of $34,069.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $25.87 million and $34,069.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00057920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00141160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00183315 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,303,501,955 coins and its circulating supply is 4,098,292,388 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

