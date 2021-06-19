Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,125 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 93,959 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of The TJX Companies worth $42,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1,393.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 55,373 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after purchasing an additional 626,235 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after buying an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.47.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

