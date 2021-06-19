Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $46.12 Million Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,420 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.01% of Everbridge worth $46,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $128.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.02.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

