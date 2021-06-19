Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 42,816 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,816 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,501,100 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Shares of ORCL opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $52.98 and a one year high of $85.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

