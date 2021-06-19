Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Hits $348.01 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $348.01 or 0.00977116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $33.45 million and approximately $656.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00140964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00180497 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,355.83 or 0.99269855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 96,124 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

