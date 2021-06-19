Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 30,392 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after buying an additional 266,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,902,000 after buying an additional 497,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $56,061,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,498,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,769,000 after buying an additional 184,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after buying an additional 2,753,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.97 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.