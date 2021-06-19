Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 9,618 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Community Health Systems worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $14.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.