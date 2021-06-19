Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 28,086 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,117,000 after acquiring an additional 448,048 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in XPeng by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,740,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 2,497.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,912 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.92.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

