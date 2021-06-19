Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PPD were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,816,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,168,000 after purchasing an additional 209,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 3,271.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,155 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.