Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after buying an additional 248,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after buying an additional 235,248 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 245,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 172,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,294,000 after acquiring an additional 93,614 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAG opened at $72.58 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

