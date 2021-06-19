Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $2.14 Million in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $976,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $15,689,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $334,284,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of -1.95.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

