Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

