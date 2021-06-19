Mixin (XIN) Trading 17.1% Lower This Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for approximately $329.90 or 0.00927654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $185.00 million and $20,610.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,771 coins. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.