Mochi Market Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (MOMA)

Mochi Market (CURRENCY:MOMA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Mochi Market has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $85,388.00 worth of Mochi Market was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mochi Market has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Mochi Market coin can now be purchased for $0.0950 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00060169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00025111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.80 or 0.00741184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00043631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00083574 BTC.

Mochi Market Profile

Mochi Market (MOMA) is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2021. Mochi Market’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,292,928 coins. Mochi Market’s official Twitter account is @MarketMochi

According to CryptoCompare, “Mochi.Market is a fully-decentralized multi-chain NFT exchange ecosystem. The Mochi.Market will be launched initially on Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), followed by other chains such as Harmony, Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Near, and popular layer 2 protocols. Mochi.Market envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized exchange ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (“NFT”). It aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of NFT to solve real-world problems by offering practical and innovative solutions, which bring NFTs to the masses. Abstract Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org – a team dedicated to developing practical and innovative technological solutions to enable a seamless web3 NFT economy. “

