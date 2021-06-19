ModiHost Price Up 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $131,434.61 and $29,848.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.93 or 0.00719650 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00083227 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

AIM is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

