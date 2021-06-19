MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Reaches $118.03 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $118.03 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00005044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,604.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,209.00 or 0.06204323 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.47 or 0.01585395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.59 or 0.00437000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00144977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.55 or 0.00779539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.36 or 0.00441983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.20 or 0.00360065 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

