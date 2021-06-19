Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,921 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth $599,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $9,214,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at about $9,044,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,371,000 after buying an additional 129,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 933.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 108,496 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 25.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $65.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

