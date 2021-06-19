Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Billion

Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce sales of $6.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.12 billion and the highest is $6.55 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $5.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.96 billion to $28.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

