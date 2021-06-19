Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Billion

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce sales of $6.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.12 billion and the highest is $6.55 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $5.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.96 billion to $28.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.