Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668,503 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $49,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,414,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,931. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

