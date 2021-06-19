Monero Classic Hits Market Cap of $8.83 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $28,997.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.45 or 0.00764174 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 147% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002267 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

