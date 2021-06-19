MonetaryUnit 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,623.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.60 million and $2,623.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00028710 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00147381 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 225,165,946 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

