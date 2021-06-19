MonetaryUnit One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,553.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $6,553.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00027379 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00163717 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 225,112,702 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

