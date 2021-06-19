Monolith Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,252.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $17,252.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.23 or 0.00720507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00043438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00083067 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,109,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

