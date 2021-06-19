Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,098 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $21,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $55,131,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $41,517,365 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $353.96 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

