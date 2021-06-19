MoonSwap Trading Down 18% Over Last Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001030 BTC on major exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $8.16 million and $1,255.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.49 or 0.00429099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 22,321,698 coins and its circulating supply is 22,301,197 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

