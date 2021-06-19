More Coin (MORE) Market Capitalization Achieves $115,566.93

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. More Coin has a market cap of $115,566.93 and approximately $1,214.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.76 or 0.00737086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00043664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083877 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

