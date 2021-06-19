Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:EDD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1013 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of EDD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.16. 51,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,735. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.