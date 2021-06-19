Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:EDD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1013 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of EDD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.16. 51,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,735. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.