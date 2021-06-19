MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $39.66 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00057284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.14 or 0.00726107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00082986 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MBL is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,408,840,180 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

