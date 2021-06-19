MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$55.90. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$54.27, with a volume of 535,445 shares traded.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MTY shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.06.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67.
In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.
MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
