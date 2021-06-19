Multiplier Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and $6,504.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00144212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00182852 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,066.39 or 1.00158249 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.79 or 0.00860308 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 268,722,153 coins and its circulating supply is 97,933,369 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

