MVL Market Capitalization Tops $140.50 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. One MVL coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MVL has traded up 9% against the US dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $140.50 million and $630.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.30 or 0.00720297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00043565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083015 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,910,404,276 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.