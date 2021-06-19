Myriad Hits Market Capitalization of $6.40 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $15,101.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,785,646,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.