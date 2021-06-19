Myriad (XMY) Price Tops $0.0036

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $6.41 million and $19,912.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,785,746,750 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

