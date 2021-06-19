Name Change Token (NCT) Market Cap Achieves $898,522.15

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Name Change Token has a market cap of $898,522.15 and approximately $92,526.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.93 or 0.00719650 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00083227 BTC.

About Name Change Token

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 42,110,243 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

