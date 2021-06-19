Namecoin (NMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.77 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. Namecoin has a market cap of $19.77 million and $12,079.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00003790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,408.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $550.15 or 0.01553704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.49 or 0.00436306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00061390 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000945 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 237.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000116 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

