Nano (NANO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30.39 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $779.07 million and $30.39 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $5.85 or 0.00016182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,131.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,228.34 or 0.06167252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.20 or 0.01569810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.00433084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00144467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.77 or 0.00779851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00436931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.00359005 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

