NAOS Finance (NAOS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.06 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $4.92 million and $1.06 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NAOS Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00139824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00183887 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,635.89 or 1.00174215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.48 or 0.00855916 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAOS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAOS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.