Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post $30.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $32.02 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $109.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $35.52 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $651.83 million, a PE ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $264,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

