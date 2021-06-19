Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Achieves $347,270.72

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $347,270.72 and approximately $4,615.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,036,903 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

