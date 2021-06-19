National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NHI opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

