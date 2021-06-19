National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. National Retail Properties reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

