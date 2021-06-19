Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,231 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.47% of Navistar International worth $20,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after buying an additional 3,735,501 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,574,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,447,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $51,640,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth $41,643,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

NYSE:NAV opened at $44.46 on Friday. Navistar International Co. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Navistar International Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.