Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Netcall plc (LON:NET) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95), with a volume of 223,854 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Netcall from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95. The stock has a market cap of £108.64 million and a P/E ratio of 60.83.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

