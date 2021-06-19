New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.98 Million

Brokerages predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will post sales of $334.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.55 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $281.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NYCB opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,599,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 227,092 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 515,377 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

