New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Barnes Group worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,277,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,501,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 188,973 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after buying an additional 140,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at $3,425,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE B opened at $51.05 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.08.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on B. DA Davidson upped their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

