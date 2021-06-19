New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

EPRT stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

