New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Life Storage worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

LSI stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $108.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.