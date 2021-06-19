New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 42,570 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,570 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of Cryoport worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at $2,635,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,303 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.88. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $877,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $246,311.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,001 shares of company stock valued at $43,407,658. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

