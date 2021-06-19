New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 8,591 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSOD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -83.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.60. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

